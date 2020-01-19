India Thrash World No 3 Netherlands 5-2 in FIH Pro League Opener

The Indians made a perfect start and took the lead inside 30 seconds through Gurjant, who fired past Dutch goalkeper Pirmin Blaak after an exchange with fellow striker Mandeep Singh.

India doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Rupinder converted a penalty corner.

Two minutes later, the Netherlands pulled one back through Janssen's brilliant penalty corner conversion, which rattled the bottom left corner of the Indian goal.

In the 20th minute, the Netherlands secured three consecutive penalty corners but the Indian defence stood tall to keep the Europeans off the score-sheet.

Janssen was twice denied by brilliant blocks from the onrushing Amit Rohidas, with India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh blocking the third effort, a drag-flick from Mink van der Weerden.

A diving Sreejesh came up with another brilliant save to deny Bjorn Kellerman's.

But two minutes from the end of second quarter, the Netherlands drew level through Hertzberger's field strike, as both the teams went into half time locked at 2-2.