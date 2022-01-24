Asia Cup: Japan Defeat Indian Women's Hockey Team 2-0

It was the opening goal scored by Japan in only the second minute of the match that put India on the back foot.



Though under pressure, the Indian forwardline pushed for opportunities within the striking circle to bounce back and even won PCs that could have fetched them an equaliser, they could not convert the chances.



It took some time for India to shake off the nerves from the first quarter and they put up a better display in the second with improvised attack and disciplined structure. While Japan created chances in the 15m mark, the Indian defence held strong to ensure no further goals were scored by the Japanese strikers.



Though Indian forwards Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami and Vandana Katariya took turns to take shots on goals, they could not beat the strong Japanese defence, particularly the experienced Japanese goalkeeper Eika Nakamura, who came up with some brilliant saves to keep Indians from scoring.