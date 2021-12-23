India at ACT: Many Lessons for Hockey's Olympic Bronze Medallists

Following the high at Tokyo, it was imperative for India to test their bench strength and field the ‘other 18’ from the core group of 33, to prepare for the next Olympic cycle leading up to Paris.

The team travelled to Dhaka with eight players from the Tokyo team, while allowing others, and rightly so, to get some much-needed match practice and international exposure. Goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera, in particular, required proper time on the pitch, as did several others who filled in the spots for their senior pros.

On paper, it should have been easy for India, given the massive gulf between them and their opponents, but then the game is never played on paper. And this was perhaps India’s biggest lesson from the five-nation event that saw Korea defeat Japan in the final.

In terms of experience and exposure, India were still miles ahead of the rest. Barring Olympic hosts and 2018 Asian Games winners Japan, Korea and Pakistan arrived in Dhaka with almost no or very little international exposure over the last two years. Pakistan, in fact, have missed out on two Olympic Games in a row and are in a financial crunch that even forced them to pull out of the competitive Pro League. The team hired former Japan coach and Dutchman, Siegfried Aikman, just days before the tournament, in a bid to resurrect the sport. If anything, the team gave a surprisingly good display, given their recent past. Hosts Bangladesh are not even a seeded team in the FIH world rankings.