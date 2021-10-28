Google Doodle Honours 'Father of Judo', Prof Kano Jigoro on His 161st Birthday

Kano Jigoro was born in Mikage (now part of Kobe) on 28 October 1860. He moved to Tokyo along with his father when he was 11 years old.

Kano wanted to learn to the martial art of Jujutsu to build strength. He found Jujutsu master and former samurai Fukuda Hachinosuke, who would teach him, during his time at Tokyo University.

Judo, however, was first born when Kano incorporated a western wrestling move to bring his much larger opponent to the mat during a Jujutsu match.

"By removing the most dangerous techniques used in Jujutsu, he created “Judo,” a safe and cooperative sport based on Kano’s personal philosophy of Seiryoku-Zenyo (maximum efficient use of energy) and Jita-Kyoei (mutual prosperity of self and others)," reads the Google Doodle blog.