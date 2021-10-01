Google Doodle Honours Actor Sivaji Ganesan on His 93rd Birth Anniversary

Google Doodle on Friday, 1 October, is celebrating the 93rd birth anniversary of one of India’s first method actors, Sivaji Ganesan. He is also considered as one of India's one of most influential actors of all time.

Google honoured Sivaji Ganesan with a doodle dedicated to him on its search page. The doodle has been illustrated by Bangalore based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi,

Sivaji Ganesan was born as Ganesamoorthy in 1928, in Villupuram, a town in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu, India. According to the Google blog, he left home and joined a theater group at a young age of 7.

However, his breakout performance was his theatrical portrayal of 17th-century Indian King Shivaji, in December, 1945. "This regal stage name stuck and Ganesan carried the crown as “Sivaji” as he conquered the world of acting," reads the Google doodle blog dedicated to Ganesan.