Will Not Apologise for Who I am: Marcus Rashford After Being Racially Abused

The Manchester United player who took the third penalty after coming on as a late substitute in extra time, hit the post after sending Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way.

"I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time," he added.

"I've had a difficult season, I think that's been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

"I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't feel quite right. During the long run-up, I was saving myself a bit of time and, unfortunately, the result was not what I wanted.

"I felt as though I let my team mates down. I felt as if I'd let everyone down.

"A penalty was all I'd been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one? It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to describe how it feels."