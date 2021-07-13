We Don't Want You: England Captain Harry Kane Condemns Racist Attacks by 'Fans'

After what was the biggest night in English football, men’s team captain Harry Kane has lashed out at those who abused his teammates.

Kane told those who abused the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, "You're not an England fan and we don't want you."

The three players were subjected to abuse after they missed penalties in the shootout against Italy at Wembley in the 2020 Euro final, leading to defeat for the English.

"They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night," Kane said.