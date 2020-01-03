Premier League Clubs Set to Splash Out in January Sales

The Premier League's January sales are open for business as clubs rush to snap up new year bargains in the one-month transfer window.

Liverpool are running away with the title race and have already signed Japanese star Takumi Minamino, so the Reds are likely to sit out the frenzy while the chasing pack try to make the additions that could help them close the gap.

Here, AFP Sport looks at the key transfer issues to address for the teams hoping to hang onto Liverpool's coat-tails: