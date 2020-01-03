Zlatan Ibrahimovic Lands in Milan For Second Spell

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has landed in Milan for his second spell at struggling Serie A side AC Milan.

Following a medical, Ibrahimovic penned a contract until the end of the current season and joined his teammates on Thursday, 2 January for his first training session, reports Xinhua news agency.

Returning to the club he left in 2012, the 38-year-old striker arrives at a team languishing in 11th place and still reeling from a 0-5 defeat to Atalanta, which was Milan's heaviest league defeat in 21 years.