Neymar Stars as PSG Beat Reims to Reach League Cup Final
Neymar was involved in all three goals as Paris Saint-Germain cruised past Reims 3-0 on Wednesday, 22 January to set up a League Cup final against Lyon.
The home side had a player sent off with about 20 minutes left but PSG was already 2-0 up in the semifinal by then.
Brazil center half Marquinhos rose well near the back post to head in Neymar's floating corner from the right in the ninth minute.
For the next goal, Neymar whipped in a free kick from the left which eluded the head of Marquinhos before being turned into the net by defender Ghislain Konan for an own goal in the 31st.
Neymar clipped a corner from the right perfectly into the path of midfielder Leandro Paredes and his firm volley from the edge of the penalty area was saved by goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. But the ball hit the post and rolled to 17-year-old defender Tanguy Kouassi for a tap-in.
Tempers frayed near the end as Rajkovic was booked for shoving forward Kylian Mbappé in the back and knocking him over.
But seconds before, Mbappé had needlessly kicked the ball away when Rajkovic was preparing to take a kick.
The final will be held on 4 April.
In the other semifinal, Lyon beat visiting Lille on Tuesday in a penalty shootout after the match finished 2-2.
