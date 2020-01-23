Neymar Stars as PSG Beat Reims to Reach League Cup Final

Neymar was involved in all three goals as Paris Saint-Germain cruised past Reims 3-0 on Wednesday, 22 January to set up a League Cup final against Lyon.

The home side had a player sent off with about 20 minutes left but PSG was already 2-0 up in the semifinal by then.

Brazil center half Marquinhos rose well near the back post to head in Neymar's floating corner from the right in the ninth minute.