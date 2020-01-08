No Place for Cristiano Ronaldo in Neymar’s Dream Five-A-Side Team
Brazil and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star footballer Neymar on Tuesday did not keep Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team which had his former FC Barcelona colleagues Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among others.
Recently, Messi told Neymar that he is ready to quit FC Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.
According to France Football as quoted by The Sun, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: "Only together can we win the Champions League. I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place."
Spanish giants Barcelona's think-tank also feel that Neymar can fill the shoes of Messi once he is gone, after trying out Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to see if they can step up, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.
Neymar met his former teammates Messi and Luis Suarez at the ex-Liverpool forward's wedding vows renewal service recently.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)