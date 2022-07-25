ISL Congratulates Neeraj Chopra Using Nita Ambani’s Photo, Netizens Reacts
Neeraj Chopra made history after winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in US.
After his win, naturally, wishes started pouring in. From ministers to celebs and netizens, everyone posted congratulatory messages on the historic win.
Amidst this, a particular post from Indian Super League (ISL), an Indian football league, grabbed the internet's attention, not for the celebratory message, but because they used a picture of the founder and Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), Nita Ambani while Neeraj Chopra was nowhere to be seen.
The post shared Ambani's congratulatory message for Neeraj Chopra, and shared a picture of just her, skipping out Neeraj's photo altogether. In short, this congratulatory message for the silver medal winner didn't include him at all! Check it out here:
The ISL post then went viral as netizens weren't happy with the optics and questioned why Neeraj Chopra's picture was absent from the post about his acheivement. This is what they said:
