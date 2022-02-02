Mason Greenwood Shunned by Teammates and Sponsors

The 20-year-old's sponsor Nike too expressed their concern about the abuse allegations and they have officially announced the suspension of Greenwood's lucrative sponsorship deal.



"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood," Nike said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," it added.



According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United shirt sponsors TeamViewer have indicated that they are "closely monitoring developments", with another of the club's partners in Cadbury refusing to have Greenwood's image on their products.



The player, who remains in police custody pending investigation, has been on the receiving end of criticism from frustrated fans who have asked the club to return the money paid for his shirts.



Mason Greenwood was still being questioned by police on Tuesday morning on suspicion of rape and assault. Officers were granted extra time to speak to the Manchester United striker, following his arrest on Sunday.



"Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," read a statement from the Greater Manchester Police.