Amid Ronaldo’s Many Achievements, a Serious Rape Allegation Begs To Be Heard

These inconsistencies in Ronaldo’s story, other rape allegations from 2005 when he was just 20 years old, along with the documents accessed by Der Spiegel make Kathryn’s case relatively stronger. And yet, on 22 July 2019, prosecutors from the US said that Ronaldo won’t be charged for rape since the allegations against him “cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Due to the public support that she has received, Mayorga has filed a civil lawsuit against Ronaldo on the grounds of being "mentally incapacitated" while signing the NDA in 2010. LA's Judge Jennifer Dorsey will preside over the case and come to a decision, but a date for the hearing has not been set as of now.