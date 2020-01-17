How Long Could 2 or 3 People Run Mohun Bagan: Subrata Bhattacharya

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly - a hardcore football fan - said that the merger of Kolkata-based Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK and I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan was a "momentous partnership for Bengal football". The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia revealed that he was the one who had asked Sanjiv Goenka to buy Mohun Bagan.

And now, MB legend Subrata Bhattacharya has said that this was a positive step keeping in mind the financial position of the club.

Speaking to IANS, Subrata said that there were genuine problems that some of the agitated fans seem to have overlooked. He went on to explain how things could have been different had more members come forward and shared financial responsibilities rather than crying foul now.