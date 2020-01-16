Mohun Bagan Merges With ATK; To Play as One Team in Next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday, 16 January merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners.

The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. The two sides will, however, play separately in the current I-League and ISL seasons.

As per the deal, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, who are the principal owners of ATK, will acquire majority shareholding of 80 per cent in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited.

"RPSG Group is humbled and honoured to welcome Mohun Bagan with folded hands and open arms to the RPSG family. Personally, it's an emotional reunion for me as my father late R P Goenka was a member of Mohun Bagan," chairman of RPSG Group Sanjiv Goenka said while announcing the merger.