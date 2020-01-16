Had Advised Sanjiv Goenka to Buy Mohun Bagan: Bhaichung Bhutia

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday hailed Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK for acquiring a majority stake in I-League heavyweight Mohun Bagan, but opined that they should keep the 130-year-old club's jersey and logo to reap the rewards of their legacy.

Bhutia also revealed that he was the one who advised RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka to acquire a majority stake in Mohun Bagan during his time as advisor of ATK.