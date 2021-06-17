Eriksen to Have Heart-Starter Device Fitted After Collapse
When Belgium play Denmark, they will kick the ball out in the 10th minute so fans can pay tribute to Eriksen.
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen continues his recovery in hospital and will be fitted with a heart-starter device (ICD) after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed.
Eriksen, who was given emergency CPR on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after collapsing, is stable in the hospital.
Speaking after the Finalnd match, Boesen said Eriksen was "gone", but it was swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff that helped stabilise the footballer.
Providing an update on Thursday morning, Boesen said: "After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.
"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.
"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."
Eriksen's former Ajax team-mate Daley Blind, who is representing Netherlands at Euro 2020, has also been fitted with an ICD after being diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in 2019.
He broke down in tears after being substituted midway through the second half of the 3-2 win over Ukraine on Sunday.
On Thursday, when Belgium play Denmark, the world number 1 side will kick the ball out of play so the stadium can pay tribute to Eriksen with a minute's applause. The fans at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium are planning a loud ovation for Eriksen in the 10th minute of the Euro 2020 game because he wears the No. 10 shirt.
Lukaku said on Wednesday that both teams will stop playing to join in the tribute.
Lukaku said ''we will kick the ball out for a throw-in to stop and applaud and mark this moment.''
(With ESPN inputs)
