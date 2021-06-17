After Ronaldo’s Snub, Pogba Removes Beer Bottle at Euros Presser 

French midfielder Paul Pogba put aside a bottle of Heineken beer from his table at a press conference following his country's win over Germany at Euro 2020. His actions come on the heels of a similar incident involving megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, who had done the same with two bottles of Coca-Cola prior to Portugal's 3-0 victory over Hungary.

Pogba, a devout Muslim, took the bottle of Heineken and placed it on the floor before speaking to the press on Tuesday. Drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam.