East Bengal-Manchester United Proposed Match Hits Financial Hurdle

East Bengal are desperately looking for sponsors to host English Premier League giants Manchester United for a dream clash, later this year.

A Manchester United delegation did a recce for the match, planned as per their ongoing centenary celebrations, but with the budget estimated to be Rs 30-crore plus, East Bengal are now in a quandary.

"They are happy and have submitted the report after the inspection. After May we can decide whether they would play or not. As of now we are busy with finding a new investors," East Bengal executive member Debabrata Sarkar told PTI.