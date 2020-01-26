Hope East Bengal Start Playing in the ISL Soon: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, being closely associated with both sides, will be a key stakeholder of the historic union.

"It's a big combination in football. I think with Mohun Bagan getting on board, they bring a massive fan following which will attach to the team ATK-Mohun Bagan. It's going to be a fantastic collaboration for the development of football because what ATK FC brings is its professionalism, different levels of coaching, both at the grassroots level, at the senior level.

“Mohun Bagan brings in the support, the fan following, quality footballers. I think when all gets gelled together with the right mindset, it is a big thing for Bengal football," the BCCI president said.