Legendary Footballer PK Banerjee Hospitalised
Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was hospitalised on Tuesday, 21 January.
The 83-year-old former Indian captain and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern part of the city.
"He was not talking since yesterday and was sleeping more than he usually does. He underwent a sugar test and we are waiting for the report," a family member said
"We took him to the hospital for a regular check-up," he added.
The condition of Banerjee, who is also having some nerve-related illness, was stable, he said.