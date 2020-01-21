Legendary Footballer PK Banerjee Hospitalised
Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was hospitalised on Tuesday, 21 January.
The 83-year-old former Indian captain and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern part of the city.

"He was not talking since yesterday and was sleeping more than he usually does. He underwent a sugar test and we are waiting for the report," a family member said

"We took him to the hospital for a regular check-up," he added.

According to an official at the hospital, the former Indian football coach was admitted to the general ward and is undergoing some tests.

The condition of Banerjee, who is also having some nerve-related illness, was stable, he said.

