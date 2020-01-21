As Mohun Bagan Enter ISL, a Legacy Lost or Dawn of a New Era?

Mohun Bagan is all set to move away from I-League next season with the 130-year-old club taking its heritage along to a tournament where the combined age of all the teams doesn’t even make up for half that number.

The oldest club in the country will feature in the Indian Super League rechristened as ATK-Mohun Bagan with former ISL champions ATK owning an 80 percent stake in the outfit. While it doesn’t change the ISL schedule, given there are no new teams getting added on to the roster, I-League will lose the legacy that the Kolkata giant brought to the table.