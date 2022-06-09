Female Indian Sailor Accuses Coach of Making Her 'Uncomfortable': Report
The Indian team is training in Germany and participated in the Sailing World Cup last week.
Days after a woman cyclist accused the national coach of sexual harassment during a training camp in Slovenia, a female sailor has complained against a coach for making her ‘uncomfortable’.
According to a report in The Tribune, the sailor is believed to have raised the issue against the coach on previous instances too, and the latest complaint has been sent to all senior Sports Authority of India (SAI) and sports ministry officials.
Sports Authority of India is looking into the matter and have received the complaint, according to the newspaper. “SAI has received the complaint from the athlete. The camp is being organised by the federation and we are seeking clarification from the federation in this matter,” SAI was quoted as saying by The Tribune.
The athlete, in her complaint to the authorities, wrote about how the coach had not been behaving well with her, which made her uncomfortable. She also said that she had complained to the federation about the coach’s conduct.
She reportedly signed off the letter with, “Please help”.
