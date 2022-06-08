‘Coach Asked Me To Sleep With Him, Threatened To End Career’: Top Cyclist to SAI

Sharma also allegedly invited the cyclist to his room on 19 May for a “post-training massage as he assumed that my body would be tight post-training”. She added that she ignored his invitation.

When she repeatedly resisted his advances, Sharma allegedly threatened to destroy her career, and making sure "she would sell vegetables on the road", when she resisted his advances.

In the complaint, the cyclist said that when she decided to quit camp in Slovenia, Sharma called her parents and asked them to "get her married".

The Cycling Federation of India also released a statement expressing full support to the survivor.