Tokyo Olympics Tennis: Djokovic Starts Campaign With a Win

Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and women's world No. 8 Iga Swiatek of Poland won their opening-round matches in the Olympics tennis event at the Ariake Tennis Park here on Saturday, 24 July.

Daniil Medvedev, representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team since Russia is banned, also won his first-round match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (8). Medvedev will now face India's Sumit Nagal in the second round. Nagal beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4.

Among other winners in the men's section were Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Taro Daniel 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6 (3), ROC's Aslan Karatsev, who beat Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-3.