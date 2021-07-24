Day 1, Tokyo Olympics: Shooters, Archers, Mirabai to Compete for Medals
India will be competing in four medal medals on Day 1 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Day 1
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of India's campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. After a glittering but subdued opening ceremony on Friday, we are all set for an action packed Saturday.
We start the day with Women's 10m air rifle qualification where Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be in action.
Mirabai Starts at 6:20am
Mirabai Chanu, India's lone weightlifter in Tokyo and is currently the world number three. She will start as a medal contender in the women's 49 kg, having set a new world record in clean & jerk by lifting 119kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent in April 2021.
Chinese weightlifter Jiang Huihua is the favourite in this category but Mirabai had topped her performance in April.
Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav in Mixed Pairs Archery Event
Following the ranking round on Friday, India has elected to field Pravin Jadhav in the mixed pairing with world number one Deepika Kumari and the two will compete in their first elimination round match against the Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Chia-en and Tang Chih-Chun.
Deepika was to team up with her husband Atanu Das for this event and the two had had a successful outing in Paris earlier this month when they won the mixed team title in the World Cup Stage 3. However, with Das struggling to put up a good score in the men's ranking round on Friday, Jadhav turned out to be the best Indian archer and thus got a chance to pair up with Deepika.
4 Shooters in 2 Medal Events
If everything goes as per the script, India's first medal should come from the women's 10m air rifle event. Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be going into the 10m air rifle qualification round high on confidence as they have had good performances in the last couple of years. The final starts at 7:15am.
The experienced Apurvi and the young world No. 1 Elavenil will be up against an extremely tough field, as they look to make it to the top eight finals field from among 49 shooters in the qualification round. The qualifiers start at 5am. Apurvi has had scores of 633 in competitions while Elavenil has shot 632.7 out of a possible 654 in the qualification round and if they replicate scores, they should be in the final.
One of India's biggest medal hopes is 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary who is currently the world number 2 in the 10m air pistol event. He will start his campaign along with the world number 3 Abhishek Verma. The qualifying round starts at 9:30am.
India Fighting For 4 Medals on Day 1
A glittering opening ceremony on Friday evening in Tokyo kicked-off the Games but the big event gets underway today as sportspersons start their medal campaigns across disciplines.
The Indian contingent will see representation in four medal events with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the archery mixed team pair of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav and also shooters Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan, and Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma starting their campaigns.
