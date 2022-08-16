Innocent Kaia Says a Series Win Against India Will Help Boost Zimbabwean Cricket

Kaia’s words also reflect a side that has a lot of self-belief and wants to prove itself at the top. Zimbabwe’s displays in recent times are a testament to this.

Just last month, Zimbabwe secured qualification for this year’s ICC men’s T20 World Cup by defeating the Netherlands in the final of the Global Qualifiers.

However, Netherlands also qualified by virtue of being the second-best team. The top two teams from each of the two Global Qualifiers group earn qualification. The two teams from the other group that qualified are UAE and Ireland.

Though Zimbabwe has only won two of their last five ODIs, this included a series win against Bangladesh which certainly might have boosted their confidence.

India, on the other hand, is in superb form, winning four of the last five encounters. The most recent of it being a dominating 3-0 series win over West Indies.