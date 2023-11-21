Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Omission From Sqaud for T20 Series Against Australia

Meanwhile, Chahal played his last Twenty20 international match while touring the West Indies in August.

In 80 T20Is, he has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 25.09.

The Haryana bowler was also left out of the World Cup squad. He last participated in an ODI in January 2023. Despite being a member of the team in the West Indies, he was not given a chance to play because Kuldeep Yadav, along with finger spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were chosen by the selectors and the team management for the wrist swinging position.