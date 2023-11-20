Ind vs Aus: India Announce Squad for T20I Series, Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, which will commence on 23 November. With Hardik Pandya nursing an injury, Suryakumar Yadav has been chosen to lead the team.

Only three days after losing the 2023 ICC World Cup final to Australia, India will be up against the same opponent, with the two teams now squaring off in the T20I format. The senior players have been rested for this series, with the squad which featured in the T20I series against Ireland earlier this year being recalled into action.