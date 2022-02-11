Dhull Will Create His Own Niche; Don't Relate Him With Kohli, Dhoni: Bahutule

The 49-year-old Bahutule, who was the India U-19 bowling coach during the Asia Cup in the UAE last December and the U-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, told news18.com on Friday that apart from being a good batter, Dhull was the "guy taking the decisions" on the field.



"I don't think you can compare him with all these great guys (Kohli and Dhoni, among others). I don't think that is the right way to move ahead. These youngsters need to be creating their own niche. I don't think comparing them to any of these great guys is correct. It is a process for him. He is a very good batter. He has got the aggressive style of play," Bahutule told the website.

"On the field also, the other 10 guys also supported him. Yes, he was the guy taking the decisions. For him, the journey has actually started now. It is very important now for him to focus on his game. Now that he is selected for the Ranji Trophy, he needs to perform there. He needs to grow now from what he has achieved and not focus on things that may not be in his hands. Yes, he led the team well and has got a good head on his shoulders. How he responds to things and moves ahead is important," added Bahutule.