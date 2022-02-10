ADVERTISEMENT

India U-19 World Cup Winning Captain Yash Dhull Named in Delhi Ranji Squad

Senior bowler Ishant Sharma isn't part of the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad yet.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India U-19 captain Yash Dhull in celebratory mood.&nbsp;</p></div>
Yash Dhull, the captain of India's victorious U-19 World Cup squad, was on Wednesday named in the Delhi squad for the Ranji Trophy, beginning February 17.

After leading the Indian team to victory in the Caribbean last week, Dhull has not had any time to rest. He along with his teammates landed in India on Tuesday morning and they went to Ahmedabad on Wednesday to witness the second ODI against West Indies.

The Delhi team will leave for Guwahati on Thursday and Dhull is all set to join the squad for the tournament.

Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan will captain the Delhi side while Nitish Rana and Navdeep Saini are the other noticeable names.

Squad: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey , Priyansh Arya , Yash Dhull, Khsitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav , Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh , Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma.

Covid-19 reserves: Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen.

