ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Tickets, Performers, and Live Streaming

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held today on 4 March at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Tickets, Performers, and Live Streaming
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Opening Ceremony: The most awaited opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held today on 4 March 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

In the inaugural edition of WPL 2023, five cricket teams including the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Giants are in the fray to be the champions of the WPL Trophy 2023.

The first ever women’s cricket league in India 'WPL' will be introduced with a grand opening ceremony in which country's renowned performers and actors will participate to make the event exciting and memorable.

Let us read about the date, time, ticket booking, full schedule, performers, guests, and live streaming details of the WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.

Also Read

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet-Powered MI Have Strong Overseas Line-up, Lack Indian Depth

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet-Powered MI Have Strong Overseas Line-up, Lack Indian Depth
ADVERTISEMENT

Opening Ceremony of WPL 2023 - Date, Time, and Venue

The opening ceremony of the first edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will take place today on Saturday, 4 March at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony – Guests and Performers

According to several reports, the WPL 2023 opening ceremony will be a star-studded event. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the inaugural event of the WPL to make it more exciting.

Well-known Bollywood actresses like Kriti Sanon and  Kiara Advani will perform at the event. Besides, Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will perform live at the event. Famous singer Shankar Mahadevan will sing the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.

As far as the guests are concerned, several high-profile guests, politicians, BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and other top officials of the cricket board will attend the WPL Opening Ceremony 2023.

Also Read

Women's Premier League 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch WPL Live

Women's Premier League 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch WPL Live
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony can be enjoyed on the Jio Cinema application and website.

ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Live Telecast

The WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Where To Book Tickets

The tickets of the WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be available on the BookMyShow.com. People can buy the tickets at a price of Rs 100 to 400.

Also Read

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Announce Meg Lanning as Captain, Jemimah Named Deputy

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Announce Meg Lanning as Captain, Jemimah Named Deputy
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Full Schedule: Date, Time, and Venue

Here is the full schedule of the WPL 2023. The opening match will be played today on Saturday, 4 March 2023 at 7:30 pm between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

There will be four double headers in the WPL 2023. The first double header will be played on Sunday, 5 March 2023. In all the double headers, the first match will start at 3:30 pm IST while as the second match will be played in the evening at 7:30 pm.

The final match of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played on 26 March 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium.

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
04-Mar-23Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
05-Mar-23Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals3:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
05-Mar-23UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
06-Mar-23Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
07-Mar-23Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
08-Mar-23Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
09-Mar-23Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
10-Mar-23Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
11-Mar-23Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
12-Mar-23UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
13-Mar-23Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
14-Mar-23Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
15-Mar-23UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
16-Mar-23Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
18-Mar-23Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz3:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
18-Mar-23Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
20-Mar-23Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz3:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
20-Mar-23Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
21-Mar-23Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians3:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
21-Mar-23UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium
24-Mar-23Eliminator Match7:30 PMDY Patil Stadium
26-Mar-23Final Match7:30 PMBrabourne Stadium

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×