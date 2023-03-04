WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Tickets, Performers, and Live Streaming

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Opening Ceremony: The most awaited opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held today on 4 March 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

In the inaugural edition of WPL 2023, five cricket teams including the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Giants are in the fray to be the champions of the WPL Trophy 2023.

The first ever women’s cricket league in India 'WPL' will be introduced with a grand opening ceremony in which country's renowned performers and actors will participate to make the event exciting and memorable.

Let us read about the date, time, ticket booking, full schedule, performers, guests, and live streaming details of the WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.