PM Modi, Rohit Sharma & Others Congratulate India on Winning Women’s U19 T20 WC

Congratulations poured in for the Indian U19 women’s cricket team, who made history in South Africa on Sunday, 29 January. Shafali Verma’s team defeated England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

Following their spectacular triumph, the young bravehearts of the soil were justifiably showered with applauses by many eminent personalities, as the nation celebrated its first ICC trophy in women’s cricket.