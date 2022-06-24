BCCI 'Cannot Afford' Decision Review System for Ranji Trophy Final – Seriously?

BCCI official: ‘How does it matter if there’s no DRS in the final?’

As much as it matters if there is no DRS in any cricket, of course. Despite the many domestic tournaments, the Ranji Trophy retains its status as the elite red-ball contest in India. Indian cricket fans – even the ones who had ignored the entire tournament – do tune in to the final. As do national selectors.

Success or failure in the Ranji Trophy final may, thus, alter a cricketer’s career. As it often happens in cricket, an umpiring blooper may affect that.

Umpiring errors, particularly at a wrong moment, may also impact the outcome of the match. Remember, the last time Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy was seven decades ago: they used to play as Holkar back then. They would sorely want to win this one.

It is not only about the cricketers or teams, either. When Indian umpires often take flak during the IPL, it is often forgotten that they are not used to the scrutiny of the DRS in domestic cricket. Using the DRS only in the final will serve little purpose, but if implemented throughout the knockout stage, the quality of umpiring will almost certainly improve.

It does not have to be at every stage.