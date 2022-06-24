Consistent Sarfaraz Khan Knocks Selectors' Door With Another Impactful Century

However, Sarfaraz was not always that consistent in his career. He was known for his range of strokes and aggressive hitting in the domestic circles, but his inability to temper down would lead to his downfall often. Apart from inconsistency, his lack of fitness, unhealthy lifestyle and indiscipline were acting as roadblocks in his career. He also moved states in domestic cricket but that also didn't bring much success for him.

But, ahead of the 2019 season, he put in the effort and transformed himself physically. The lengthy training and changes in the diet helped him improve his fitness and has had a great effect on his batting with the right-hander reaping rewards since then, especially for Mumbai.

On Thursday, after scoring his fourth hundred of the season, and eighth overall in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz made his case stronger for national call-up. After the end of day's play, Sunil Joshi, the national selector, caught up with him and had a lengthy conversation with the Mumbai batter.

With two successive seasons of 900-plus runs, Sarfaraz is now strongly on the radar of the national selectors. However, he is focused on the present.

"As far as Team India's selection is concerned, I'm working hard. My focus is to only score runs. Every person has dreams. It will happen if it is written in my destiny," said Sarfaraz.