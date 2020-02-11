ICC Punishes 5 Players For Fight After India-B’desh U-19 Final
A big on-field fight broke out after Bangladesh won the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Sunday and as was expected, the ICC has taken action against some of the players involved in the spat.
Five players, including 2 Indians, have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct.
Three Bangladeshi players; Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan and two Indian players; Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a second charge- of breaching Article 2.5.
All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy.
Sanctions On The Players
Bangladesh’s Md Towhid Hridoy accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of ten suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.
Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.
Bangladesh’s Rakibul Hasan accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of four suspension points, which equates to five demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.
India’s Akash Singh accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.
India’s Ravi Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 has received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.
Bishnoi also accepted a level 1 charge of breaching Article 2.5 for a separate incident during the match, where he ‘used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter’ following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over. For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years.
Level 3 breaches carry a minimum penalty of 4 suspension points and a maximum penalty of 12 suspension points.
The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U19 level. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U19 or A team international match.
