ICC Punishes 5 Players For Fight After India-B’desh U-19 Final

Sanctions On The Players

Bangladesh’s Md Towhid Hridoy accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of ten suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Bangladesh’s Rakibul Hasan accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of four suspension points, which equates to five demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

India’s Akash Singh accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

India’s Ravi Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 has received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.

Bishnoi also accepted a level 1 charge of breaching Article 2.5 for a separate incident during the match, where he ‘used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter’ following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over. For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years.