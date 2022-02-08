Kohli Will Get Runs Whether He's Playing Under Rohit or Others: Sunil Gavaskar

Kohli now played under Rohit for the first time in ODI cricket as the latter took over as India's full-time captain in limited-overs in India's first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday in Ahmedabad.



Gavaskar told Star Sports, "Why would they not be getting along? They are playing for India. All these talks about two players not gelling is always speculation."



"According to reliable sources or allegedly or reportedly. Nobody actually tells you and this has been happening for years. And these guys don't even bother about it. You wouldn't even bother about this kind of speculation because you yourself know what the truth is. And so there is nothing," he added.



Gavaskar said there is no way Kohli will not be thinking of performing under Rohit's captaincy.



"There are often speculations that the captain who is now a player in the team will not want the new captain to succeed. This is nonsense. Because if he doesn't score runs or a bowler doesn't pick wickets then he is going to be out of the team," Gavaskar added.