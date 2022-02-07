India vs WI: Rahul, Mayank Join India Camp; Saini Returns From Covid Isolation

Vice-captain KL Rahul and batter Mayank Agarwal have joined the India camp after missing the first ODI against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini, who was in isolation after contracting Covid-19, is also back with the team.

On Monday, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures of Rahul, Mayank, and Saini training at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India began preparation for the second ODI, which will be played on Wednesday.