Virat Kohli Nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award For October

But the cricketing highlight of October came in the era-defining innings played in front of a full house in Melbourne as India claimed a famous four-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chase down the 160-target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls, which will go down as one of the best knocks ever seen in T20Is.

Like Kohli, Miller is also named on the men's shortlist for the very first time, and he started the month in the bilateral series against India, scoring 117 runs across three ODIs and 125 runs in two T20Is, including a brutal knock of 106 not out in 79 balls in Guwahati.

This blistering form was carried into the T20 World Cup where his most significant contribution during the month came in the successful run chase against the same opposition on a challenging Perth track.