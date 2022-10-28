A Pak Air Force Reject, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Soars High Against Babar's Men

He then travelled across half the world to Scotland where he pursued his higher education and graduated as a software engineer from the Glasgow Caledonian University.

It was in Scotland in 2009 where Raza considered cricket as an option for the first time and started playing club cricket more and more frequently.

Raza then returned to Zimbabwe, where his family had already migrated to in 2002 and believing he was ‘in the right place at the right time,’ he began his forays into semi-professional cricket and continued to climb the rungs of the ladder.

And even then, he believed that was literally it. There were no plans of T20 World Cups and Player of the Match awards or international cricket.