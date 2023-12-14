Join Us On:
Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Rajasthan vs Karnataka Game

Check the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final match

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Rajasthan vs Karnataka Game
The second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will take place in Rajkot between Rajasthan and Karnataka. These are two of the top sides of this tournament and keep an eye on some really special players in both the camps. Karnataka is being led by Mayank Agarwal while Deepak Hooda is captain of the Rajasthan side. The winner of this match will meet Haryana in the final on December 16. Haryana had beaten Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on Wednesday, 13 December 2023.

A lot is dependent on the batters in this match. Both Rajasthan and Karnataka have quality in their lineups and to eventually win the matches they need to seize the big moments. Some of the players to be watched out for will be Mayank, Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar, and Krisnhappa Gowtham. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final match.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Squads

  • Rajasthan Squad- Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar

  • Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sharath BR, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Shubhang Hegde

Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

Where and when will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semi-final between Karnataka and Rajasthan be played?

The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, 14 December 2023 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semi-final between Karnataka and Rajasthan?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semi-final between Karnataka and Rajasthan will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel.

Where to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semi-final between Karnataka and Rajasthan live online?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 semi-final will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its official website.

Topics:  Vijay Hazare Trophy 

