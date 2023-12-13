IPL Auction 2024: Mumbai Indians Rebuild – Strategy, Targets, Purse & Slots Left

Beyond all questions about their modus operandi, Mumbai Indians present an intriguing case study on how to transition a team from rock bottom to title contenders – all in the span of a year. Now that they are reunited with Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians will have a strong foundation to build upon, when they will participate in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on 19 December.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at Mumbai Indians’ plans ahead of the auction – from their current make-up to potential targets.