T20 World Cup: Learn From Loss, Build With WPL, and Keep a Firm Eye on Future 

But this Australian women’s side is a winning machine, they do not halt and do not believe in taking it easy. They are a champion side which has just gone from strength to strength, destroying everyone in their path.

Only two sides currently look like they can beat this Australian team, England and to some extent India. England has the makings of a champion side and India can threaten these two top sides on odd days.

But for India to get better and more able to defeat these two top sides in women’s cricket, they need to go through tougher battles which they have not been able to till now. We have seen India’s women’s cricket buckle under pressure and that players just do not seem to be able to perform on the big stage.