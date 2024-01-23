ICC T20I Team of the Year: SKY Named Captain; Jaiswal, Bishnoi, Arshdeep Added

India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain of ICC Men's T20I team of the year, which also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh. In the ICC Women’s T20I team of the Year, all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the only Indian player to be included.

Suryakumar has been named in the Men’s T20I team of the year for a second straight year and is currently in the running for T20I Men’s Cricketer of the Year. His first innings of 2023 was just seven against Sri Lanka.

He bounced back with scores of 51 (36) and 112 not out (51) in the next two matches. Consistent scoring in 20s to 40s continued, before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence reminded everyone of his capabilities in the shortest format. He ended the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida.