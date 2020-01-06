Srikkanth Picks KL Rahul Over Dhawan for T20 World Cup Squad

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth on Sunday, 5 January said he will not pick Shikhar Dhawan ahead of K.L. Rahul for the T20 World Cup.

Dhawan is making a comeback to the team for the Sri Lanka home T20 series after an injury layoff. During his time away, Rahul scored a lot of runs opening the batting alongwith Rohit Sharma, putting pressure on the left-hander.

"Runs against SL (Sri Lanka) don't count. If I was chairman of selectors, I won't pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. There is no competition between him and Rahul. Only one winner," Srikkanth said on Star Sports Tamil.