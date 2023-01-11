Sourav Ganguly Confirms Rishabh Pant Set to Miss IPL 2023
Delhi Capital's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has said Rishabh Pant will miss the 2023 IPL.
Delhi Capital's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will miss the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he continues his recovery from the car accident on 30 December, 2022.
Pant, 25, leads the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and will be a huge miss for them in the upcoming season, which is set to start in late March or April this year.
Speaking to Sports Today, the former BCCI chairman said, "Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,"
Delhi Capitals have made it to the play-offs thrice in the last four years, reaching the final in 2020. In Pant's absence, David Warner might be looked at as an option to fill in as captain.
Pant was involved in an accident during the early hours of Friday, 30 December, when he was traveling to his home at Roorkee. The incident took place at Gurukul Narsan in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.
Pant suffered multiple injuries and was initially treated at Max hospital Dehradun, before being airlifted to Mumbai. The Indian cricketer is currently recovering at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, having undergone a successful surgery for a ligament tear in his knee there.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: Sourav Ganguly Rishabh Pant 2023 IPL
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.