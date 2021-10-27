2021 T20 World Cup: Shocked by Quinton de Kock's Call, Says SA Captain Bavuma

"In saying that, Quinton is an adult. He's a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision, we respect his convictions."



On de Kock's future playing for South Africa, Bavuma said, "It wouldn't be my decision whether to replace Quinton or get a substitute. As far as we stand, Quinton is still one of the players, one of the boys. So whatever support that he needs, whatever shoulder that he requires from his teammates will be there for him. And if there's a need for further conversations to be had, those will definitely happen among the guys," he said.



Bavuma said that the instructions from the board to take the knee, "in a united and consistent stance", was taken on the morning of the game. The message was passed on to the players before they got on to the bus to travel to Dubai.



"The trip was about an hour and half to two hours. In that trip I guess that's where Quinton made his decision. I found out when we got to the changing room. (The timing) was probably not ideal. The good thing is we were still able to find a way to get on the field and represent our country the way we did.



"Quinton is still one of the players, one of the boys. So whatever support that he needs, whatever shoulder that he requires from his teammates will be there for him. And if there's a need for further conversations to be had, those will definitely happen among the guys. The timing meant the team had not had the time to discuss the matter with de Kock and clear the air," Bavuma explained.

