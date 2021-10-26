SA Directed to Take the Knee vs WI; Twitter Questions De Kock's Unavailability

Shortly after the statement was issued, South African keeper Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for the WI game, citing personal reasons, Temba Bavuma confirmed at the toss.

“Quinny is out and Reeza is in. He (de Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons,” Bavuma said who won the toss and opted to bowl first.

While South Africa have never taken the knee together, ahead of the game against WI, all the players of colour, some white players, members of staff, including coach Mark Boucher, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne, took a knee. Some other white players raised a fist while the rest stood to attention.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock, incidentally, did not observe any of the three options, Cricinfo reported.

The events had cricket fans, players and experts questioning the cricketer’s decision.

Quinton de Kock remember has earlier refused to take the knee.

Earlier on 12 June, during South Africa's Test series against the West Indies in St Lucia, de Kock refused to explain his inaction: "My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion. It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things."