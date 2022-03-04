ADVERTISEMENT

'Thank You For The Memories': Ranveer, Shilpa, Others Mourn Shane Warne's Demise

Shane Warne passed away on Friday, 4 March, at the age of 52.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away.</p></div>
Former Australian cricketer and possibly the greatest leg-spinner in the game, Shane Warne has passed away on Friday, 4 March. As per reports, Warne passed away in Thailand's Koh Samui at the age of 52. Shane's management team released an official statement that read, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

Soon after the news broke, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer condolences. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Warne on Instagram and posted it with a broken heart emoji.

Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia".

Shilpa Shetty shared a couple of photos on Instagram with Warne and wrote, "Legends live on".

Here's how other celebrities paid tributes:

