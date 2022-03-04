'Thank You For The Memories': Ranveer, Shilpa, Others Mourn Shane Warne's Demise

Former Australian cricketer and possibly the greatest leg-spinner in the game, Shane Warne has passed away on Friday, 4 March. As per reports, Warne passed away in Thailand's Koh Samui at the age of 52. Shane's management team released an official statement that read, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

Soon after the news broke, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer condolences. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Warne on Instagram and posted it with a broken heart emoji.